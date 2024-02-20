Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ETV opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

