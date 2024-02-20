Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ETW opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
