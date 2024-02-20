Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ETW opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.