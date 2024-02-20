Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.99. 61,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,169,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $33,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,704 shares of company stock worth $3,732,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 999,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 778,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 760,637 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

