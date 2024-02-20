Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $17.50 on Tuesday, reaching $764.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.51 and a 200 day moving average of $594.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $725.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

