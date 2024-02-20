Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 6.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $25.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $756.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,904. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $794.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

