ELIS Price Hits $0.0278 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $10,637.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015587 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,762.24 or 1.00053098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009193 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00165508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02789021 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,335.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.