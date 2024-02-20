Employers (NYSE:EIG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. 16,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.22. Employers has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

