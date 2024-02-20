Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $54,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

