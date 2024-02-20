Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stake Cut by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,878 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Energizer by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 153,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,081 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Energizer by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Energizer by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 100,647 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.52.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

