Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.73

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 2850056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

