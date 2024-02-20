Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 80,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 277,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $9,860,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,428,170. Company insiders own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after buying an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,704 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,418 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,618,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

