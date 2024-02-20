Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues Earnings Results

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Enpro updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.80 EPS.

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. Enpro has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $167.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 27.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

