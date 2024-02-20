Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 8987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
