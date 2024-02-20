EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $350.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.54.

NYSE EPAM opened at $311.98 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $341.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

