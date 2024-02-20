Equifax Inc. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 15th

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFX opened at $258.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.27. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $260.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

