Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $271,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $46,237,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,845 shares of company stock worth $5,669,433 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

