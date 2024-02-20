Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ABR, AC, ACN, ADI, AIP, ALNY, AMAT, AMD, ANTO, AVGO)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 20th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $374.00 price target on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $1,300.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £125 ($157.39) price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $311.00 price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $32.50 price target on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $279.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $283.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $625.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $525.00 target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $775.00 price target on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $224.00 price target on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

