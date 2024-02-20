Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 20th (ABR, AC, ACN, ADI, AIP, ALNY, AMAT, AMD, ANTO, AVGO)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 20th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $374.00 price target on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $1,300.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a £125 ($157.39) price target on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $311.00 price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $32.50 price target on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $279.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $283.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $625.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $900.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $525.00 target price on the stock.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $775.00 price target on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $224.00 price target on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

