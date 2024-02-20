Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

