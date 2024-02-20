ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 48% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $96.53 million and $61,251.98 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015399 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,595.71 or 0.99879768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009195 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00164418 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01813269 USD and is down -92.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $50,754.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

