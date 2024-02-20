ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ESE
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.
Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- What are earnings reports?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.