ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.65. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

