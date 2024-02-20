Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE ETD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 60,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,085. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

