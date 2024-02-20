Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $356.37 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,965.66 or 0.05674232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $356.37 billion and approximately $18.13 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00074362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,164,478 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

