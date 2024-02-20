Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Get Etsy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Etsy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. B. Riley started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.