Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Euroseas stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. 52,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $235.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.