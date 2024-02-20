EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Head to Head Review

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

EverCommerce has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverCommerce and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $667.73 million 2.81 -$59.82 million ($0.20) -49.65 Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 1.74 -$514.56 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

EverCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ubisoft Entertainment.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EverCommerce and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 2 0 2.17

EverCommerce presently has a consensus price target of $12.39, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%. Given EverCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverCommerce is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -6.00% -4.18% -2.35% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

