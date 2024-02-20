Evercore ISI Increases ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $93.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $77.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE:ESAB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

In other ESAB news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in ESAB by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in ESAB by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

