Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,666 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Evolent Health by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

