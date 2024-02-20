Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $78.09 on Friday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s payout ratio is 57.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $468,164. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

