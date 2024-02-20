Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 8.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.31. 438,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 729,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAI

Exscientia Stock Down 9.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth $47,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.