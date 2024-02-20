Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 8.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.31. 438,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 729,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAI
Exscientia Stock Down 9.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Exscientia by 101.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the third quarter worth $47,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exscientia
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.