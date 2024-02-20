F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,068,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415,234 shares during the period. F.N.B. accounts for 1.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.10% of F.N.B. worth $313,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 3,021.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 918,062 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,287. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

