FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.40. 552,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

