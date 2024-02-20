Fei USD (FEI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,811.63

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $74,811.63 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015567 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014103 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,175.77 or 0.99973923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000974 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00169230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 14,007,436 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,748,769 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 14,007,436.20786487 with 13,748,768.82510259 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96934153 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $89,151.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

