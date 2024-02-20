Fetch.ai Price Up 39.3% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $775.41 million and $366.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,098,708 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

