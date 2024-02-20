Financial Comparison: NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) & Its Peers

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) is one of 1,248 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund -$28.13 million N/A -145.42 NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors $319.12 million $46.72 million 471.26

Dividends

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $4.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund pays out -2,025.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 572.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors 1066 4529 5857 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 62.93%. Given NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund N/A N/A N/A NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Competitors 346.19% 7.45% 4.79%

Summary

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund competitors beat NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund was formed in 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

