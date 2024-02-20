Financial Survey: NioCorp Developments (NB) vs. The Competition

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.02 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.62 billion $1.57 billion 3.09

NioCorp Developments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -120.69% -3.46% -3.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NioCorp Developments and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1094 2421 2947 105 2.31

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.00%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 57.73%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its rivals.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

