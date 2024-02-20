Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Acquires 139 Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGTGet Free Report) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,492.91).

Shares of LON:FGT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 855 ($10.77). 567,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.33. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 788.71 ($9.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 923 ($11.62). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 843.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 841.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

