Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Acquires C$21,960.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton bought 4,500 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$21,960.00.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

FTG traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,737. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$117.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3400143 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.