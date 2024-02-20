First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 187,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,448. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

