First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of First Solar worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in First Solar by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,583 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $161.56. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.