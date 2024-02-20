First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of First Solar worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in First Solar by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 46,583 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at First Solar
In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR
First Solar Price Performance
Shares of FSLR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $161.56. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
First Solar Profile
First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.