First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,623,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.69% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $634,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,677,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $23,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 304,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 195,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,652. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $82.77.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

