FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson Sells 100 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.75, for a total transaction of C$22,575.00.
FirstService Price Performance
TSE:FSV opened at C$222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$209.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$181.42 and a 1-year high of C$230.47.
FirstService Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSV
About FirstService
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FirstService
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.