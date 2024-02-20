FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson Sells 100 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.75, for a total transaction of C$22,575.00.

TSE:FSV opened at C$222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$209.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$181.42 and a 1-year high of C$230.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

