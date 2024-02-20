Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:DFP opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.90.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
