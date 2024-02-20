Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DFP opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.