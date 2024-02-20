FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

FLEX LNG has increased its dividend payment by an average of 153.3% per year over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 114.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 56.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

