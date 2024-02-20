Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Fluor Trading Down 1.6 %
Fluor stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 2.14. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fluor by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fluor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 234,137 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
