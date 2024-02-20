FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.53.

FMC stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in FMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

