Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Has $13.85 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 6.2% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Chart Industries worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Down 5.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.49. The stock had a trading volume of 254,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

