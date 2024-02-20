Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 3.2% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $23.36 on Tuesday, reaching $3,693.48. 142,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,458. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,382.54 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,554.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,239.22.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

