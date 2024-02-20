Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 175.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,844 shares during the period. Euronav comprises about 3.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Euronav by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.26.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,153,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,774. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

