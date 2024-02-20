Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Invests $4.35 Million in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Matson comprises about 2.0% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Matson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matson by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. 168,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $122.99.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Matson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

