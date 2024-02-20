Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 4.3% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after buying an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.96. 669,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

